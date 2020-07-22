Heavy law enforcement presence in Gastonia near courthouse

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence in Gastonia near the courthouse Wednesday evening.
A WBTV field crew observed a number of law enforcement officers blocking off the road to the courthouse.
This is happening at East Long Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
From the view of WBTV’s news helicopter Sky 3, a group of people appeared to have gathered across the street from the Gaston County courthouse.
This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other details.
