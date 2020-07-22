Five people honored for saving lives of two Charleston County deputies

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office honored five people who saved the lives of two deputies.
Investigators say in November of 2016 the deputies were attacked and severely beaten by a man who was high on bath salts. The sheriff’s office says the man stood in the middle of the road on Highway 78 in Ladson.
When the deputies asked him to move, the man jumped on the hood of one of their cruisers. Dash cam and body cam video released on Wednesday shows the man back on the ground.
That’s when he grabs one of the deputies’ batons and starts hitting both deputies on their heads.
Some people, who were driving by, ran over and rescued the deputies and helped subdue the man.
Ramona Hernandez, her husband and three other people were awarded plaques for their heroism.
”These are our brothers in blue. They are there for us when we need them. Why can’t we do the same thing for them? They’re the same as us,” Hernandez said after the ceremony.
“They could have lost their lives, and at the end of the day we would have come home with our lives and theirs could have been cut short on their life, and it doesn’t seem fair. If we can help, why not help?” she said.
The most severely injured deputy, Robert Bittner, was forced to retire after an 18 year career.
The other deputy Injured deputy, Levi Reiter, returned to work after a long rehabilitation process.
The State Law Enforcement Division investigated the suspect’s death and cleared the sheriff’s office of any wrongdoing.
