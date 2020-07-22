Dozens of CMS student-athletes push district officials to allow sports in 2020-2021

“Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will not resume athletic activity on our campuses July 6th. We have consulted with local public health officials, discussed readiness with athletic directors, and reviewed current conditions in our County and the state of North Carolina. Our analysis has revealed that there is much uncertainty and many unanswered questions at the present time. In view of those considerations, we believe it is in the best interest of our student athletes and our staff to postpone resumption of on campus athletic activity until we have greater confidence that doing so will be in an environment that protects health. We also have reached out to other districts in our area and elsewhere in the state, and most seem likely to choose to delay the start of activities for the same reasons we choose to do so.”