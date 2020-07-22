Body found in Chester County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A body was found in Chester County Wednesday morning, sparking an investigation by several agencies.
The body was found around 9 a.m. in the Lowerys community near the intersection of How and Cameron Roads, according what deputies told the Rock Hill Herald. The Chester County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the discovery Wednesday, but did not give further details.
Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker told the Herald it’s unclear if the deceased person is a man or a woman, and officials are unsure how long the remains had been there.
SLED, the York County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office are assisting Chester County authorities in the investigation.
Deputies did not say who made the discovery.
