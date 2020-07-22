Body found after more than 15 agencies, including Charlotte FD, assist in recovery mission

LINVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A body was found after more than 15 agencies responded to help with a drowning recovery mission in McDowell County.
Emergency crews recovered the body on Tuesday afternoon of a man who they say drowned on Lake James on Sunday night.
Crews found the body in about 30 feet of water in an area west of Big Island. The man has not been identified.
More than 50 people from 19 different departments helped in the recovery mission. The NC Wildlife Resource Commission is the main investigating agency.
Crews started searching Sunday night.
List of Agencies:
- McDowell County Rescue Squad
- McDowell County Emergency Management
- McDowell County EMS
- McDowell County Sheriff's Office
- Hankins Fire Department
- Nebo Fire Department
- PG Fire Department
- Henderson County Rescue Squad
- Henderson County EM
- Broad River Fire & Rescue
- Burke County Rescue Squad
- NC Wildlife Resource Commission
- Saw Mill Fire Department
- Caldwell County EM
- Charlotte Fire Department
- Sherrills Ford Fire & Rescue
- Grace Chapel Fire Department
- Linville Central Rescue K-9 Team
- NC SBI K-9 Team
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.