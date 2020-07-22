7 arrested in drug operation in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Federal agents assisted local law enforcement in arresting seven people in a drug operation in York County.
On Wednesday morning, investigators conducted multiple search warrants in the Rock Hill and Fort Mill areas of York County.
These search warrants were the result of an investigation into the sale and manufacture of fentanyl pills in York County.
During Wednesday’s operation, investigators recovered two pill presses, approximately 4,500 grams of substance believed to be a fentanyl mixture, approximately seven pounds of marijuana, seven guns (including one stolen gun and one with the serial number removed) and $23,207.
Seven arrests were made during the operation.
Agencies involved included the York County Multi-jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, York County Sheriff’s Office, Rock Hill Police Department and Fort Mill Police Department.
