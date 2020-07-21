Uwharrie Trail one step closer to being reconnected

“Projects like this one would not be possible without federal funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). The funds used to add this property to the Uwharrie National Forest were generated from offshore oil and gas leases,” states Travis Morehead, TRLT Executive Director. “Historically, these funds have not been solely used for conservation, but instead have been reallocated by Congress for other purposes. The Great American Outdoor Act, championed by North Carolina, Senator Richard Burr, recently won approval with overwhelming bipartisan support in the U.S. Senate. President Trump has signaled that he would sign the bill into law, should it pass the U.S. House of Representatives. A vote is scheduled for July 22, 2020. This bill would permanently authorize the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) for its rightful purpose, the conservation of our nation’s natural resources. We encourage the public to contact your local US House Representative to relay the importance on the momentous bill.”