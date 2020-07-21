Two tropical disturbances expected to strengthen over next 48 hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While neither disturbance poses a direct threat to the Carolinas, they have both become more noteworthy as of Tuesday afternoon.
The National Hurricane Center’s forecasters say both tropical waves have the considerable chance of strengthen as they move into warmer waters.
The first and nearest wave is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over western Cuba, the northwestern Bahamas, southern Florida, and the adjacent Atlantic and Caribbean waters.
Gradual development of this system is possible while it moves west-northwestward during the next few days.
This system is expected to move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico later today, the central Gulf on Wednesday, and the northwestern Gulf on Thursday and Friday. The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon has been canceled.
As for the second wave, satellite imagery and recent satellite wind data indicate that the low pressure system located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles continues to get better organized.
The storm is currently located 1,200 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.
If current trends continue, advisories could be initiated on this system as a tropical depression later today. Regardless of development during the next couple of days, less favorable conditions should limit additional development by the weekend.
Gonzola and Hanna are the next names on the 2020 Atlantic Tropical Storm Names list.
