Troutman family mourns loss of 53-year-old wife, mother to COVID-19

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - In Troutman, a family is saying a difficult goodbye to a wife, mother, and grandmother, because of COVID-19.
The family of Astrid Donahue says she died just days ago from the virus. They say she worked for Iredell Statesville Schools in administration, and was just 53 years old.
"Looking at her with the Bipap on, I could tell she was frightened," Jerry Donahue says.
The last time Donahue had a conversation with his wife was three weeks ago. She was hooked up to a machine to help her breathe.
“I tried to tell her everything’s going to be OK, and we had to end the FaceTime,” he says.
He says he realized his wife’s illness was going to be very serious when she had to be intubated on July 1.
"She was on a Bipap and it wasn't working," he says. "It was really eating her lungs up."
Astrid Donahue died on July 16.
“She was just... she loved life,” her husband said through tears. “She loved everybody. She was fun.”
He says he and his wife never thought this would happen to them.
"We're just average people," he says. "It hit our family hard."
What started as flu-like symptoms at home, Donahue says, turned serious, quickly. In the hospitals in Statesville, then Chapel Hill, he only saw his wife a few times, mostly from afar.
He wants people to know the severity of COVID-19.
“I went into the crematory, and they had a special place, a container, it says, ‘COVID19 patients,’” he says. “Think about that.”
Now, the Donahue family will drive down the coast to say goodbye.
“I’m actually going to put her on my motorcycle and ride her on her last ride down to the Isle of Palms,” Donahue says. “She was just a free spirit, a good mother, a good grandmother.”
Donahue says Astrid had one chronic condition, called chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), but doctors do not know if that had anything to do with the severity of her COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.