Teachers, parents fear two-week in-person learning could cause more harm than good for reopening plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg School teachers who say they are scared to go back to the classroom shared their fears with the board of education Tuesday night.
“To say that I’m terrified to return to in-person instruction is an understatement,” said CMS teacher Shannon DeJohn.
“Do I feel safe to go back to school with my students? No,” echoed teacher Nhora Saxon.
One by one teachers voiced their concerns to the CMS board about in-person learning during a pandemic.
“I’m nervous, I’m scared and I think a lot of other teachers are too,” teacher Michelle Vail said.
Right now the plan CMS will follow, Plan B + Remote, means the first two weeks teachers and students would learn in-person.
CMS teachers ask, is that safe?
“The HVAC is constantly broken,” CMS teacher Elizabeth Mills said. “This is the building you’re [the board] asking us to go back into.”
Mills and many other teachers shared worries about the state of the schools from a structural and operational standpoint, fearing they wouldn’t be fit for safe operation during a pandemic.
“There’s nothing that needs to be done in those first two weeks that can’t be done online,” another teacher said.
Many teachers are asking the CMS board to consider not only teachers’ jobs in the classroom but their families at home.
“[Teachers] fear that we cannot find adequate supervision for our own children while we are in the buildings… What is the cost of the these fears? I fear the cost is too high,” shared another teacher at the board meeting.
Many teachers are asking the board to instead choose to follow Plan C—which is fully remote.
CMS is also offering a ‘full remote academy’ option for families, where learning is fully remote.
