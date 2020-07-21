Several taken to hospital after lightning strike near Alpine Coaster in Banner Elk, N.C.

BANNER ELK, N.C. (WBTV) - Several people were taken to the hospital after a lightning strike near the Alpine Coaster in Banner Elk, North Carolina.
The Avery County sheriff says lightning struck near the Alpine Coaster in Banner Elk Tuesday afternoon.
No one was hit directly, but some were knocked down.
Officials say none of the injuries believed to be life-threatening. There’s no word on the exact number of people who were injured.
The lightning bolt hit a tree and traveled to the pavement, causing the surface to buckle.
This is a developing story and no other details were given.
