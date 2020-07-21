Scattered storms attempt to disrupt Tuesday’s triple-digit heat indices

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The second Heat Advisory of the workweek is in effect until 8 p.m. as heat indices soar past 105° this afternoon.
So remember to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, especially during the advisory period.
Meanwhile, high temperatures continue to climb into the mid 90s across the Piedmont with mid 80s expected in the higher elevations. Cloud cover will quickly filter sunshine over the Mountains before showers and thunderstorms develop.
Heavy downpours and storms are already developing across the Mountains. These potentially strong to severe storms will slowly move southeast through the Foothills and then into Piedmont during the late afternoon period.
Storm cells producing damaging wind, heavy downpours and small hail will be the exception rather than the rule. Drier conditions will take back over shortly before or after sunset for the area.
Overnight lows will dip into the 70s in and around Charlotte with lows falling into the mid to upper 60s in the Mountains.
Over next three days, high temperatures will attempt to peel back a touch into the lower 90s as ample cloud cover and wet weather take center stage.
Keep your umbrella on standby! Elevated rain and storms chances between 50-70% are in the forecast through the rest of the workweek before chances dropping back down to 30-40% range this weekend.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.