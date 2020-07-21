Salisbury Rotary Club selects new leaders, marks 100 years of service

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Salisbury Rotary Club: Elaine Spalding (Rowan Chamber) has been named President for 2020-21 and Dr. Vergel Lattimore (Hood Theological Seminary) has been named President-elect of the Rotary Club of Salisbury.
Steve Fisher (F & M Bank) is Immediate Past President and served during the Club’s 100th anniversary year. Other members of the Club’s Executive Committee are: Secretary Donnie Clement III (Salisbury Motor) and Treasurer Bill Lee.
The Rotary Club of Salisbury was officially chartered and installed at a ceremony on the roof of the Wallace Building (now the Plaza) on May 15, 1920. The Club’s 100th anniversary celebration was postponed until October 2020, due to COVID-19. The Salisbury Club is part of Rotary District 7680.
Rotary District 7680
Spans 14 counties in North Carolina
Rotary International
Connects 1.2 Million members
35,000 Rotary Clubs in 200 Countries
Lead Worldwide Fight to End Polio
Since the 1980s, Rotary has led the worldwide effort to eradicate polio. Over 400 million children are still vaccinated each year. Rotarians are proud the extensive polio infrastructure of laboratories, polio workers and an extensive surveillance network is being used to slow the spread of COVID-19, in addition to serving countless other health needs.
In addition to the massive good being done by Rotarians all over the world, the top-rated Rotary Foundation donated over $85,000,000 in larger global grants in 2018, for preventing disease, providing clean water, supporting education, growing local economies, saving mothers and children, and promoting peace and conflict resolution.
Locally, Rotarians in our 14 county District donated over $1,000,000 and over 15,000 volunteer hours in the most recent year. Rotarians are truly volunteer leaders both locally and globally.
