Salisbury Mayor Pro-Tem says she has been threatened for stand on diversity

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On a day when she plans to present the Salisbury City Council with proposals to ban police from using chemical agents like tear gas, and to facilitate painting a mural promoting “equity and diversity,” Salisbury Mayor Pro-Tem Al Heggins says her stand on issues has resulted in threats.
Heggins said the threats began coming when the debate of the Confederate monument “Fame” was heating up. Fame was moved from downtown Salisbury on July 6 after a deal was reached with the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
“Yes, I have received threats, one person said I needed to be ‘put under.‘” Heggins said.
On Tuesday, Heggins says she will ask the Salisbury City Council to ban police from using chemical agents like tear gas.
“I’ve been under tear gas before as a veteran, I know what it feels like, I know what it can to an individual psychologically, what it can do to you physiologically, and I just don’t want to submit anyone to that,” Heggins said. “I’d like our city council to make a decision to say that we’re not going to use chemical agents on the people that we serve, that’s the bottom line. I think because we see the use of chemical agents by police departments that it’s something that the leadership of these departments felt like was okay to do.”
It was at a protest last month near Fame that Salisbury Police used tear gas to break up a crowd. Police said rocks and bottles were thrown at them.
“I’m going to be talking about reimagining policing and the tools that council is providing to our police department,” Heggins added.
There were violent protests that took place in Charlotte last month following the death of George Floyd. After tear gas was used there, Charlotte City Council voted to ban buying an more chemical agents. A representative of the police union responded.
“These tools are used against individuals that are showing active aggression, actively damaging property, or hurting citizens or officers, and spokesman from the Fraternal Order of Police said, “if we remove that from their tool belt, what do they have to defend this community?”
“I would say there are other options that are out there, and I want to talk about that tonight,” Heggins said.
Heggins is also proposing a street mural that she says will promote diversity and equity. It’s a change from what she had originally proposed.
“What I’d like to see is our local artists coming together to lead that project. Initially I did propose a Black Lives Matter mural, but as a human being we step back and we reflect and we say is that really the best thing for our community? And right now a Black Lives Matter mural is not the best thing for our community because I believe it will become another flashpoint just like Fame was a flashpoint,” Heggins added.
The agenda for the meeting can be found at the following link: https://bit.ly/391rkHc
To view/listen to the meeting, you may do so in the following manner:
1. View the City’s livestream at www.salisburync.gov/webcast or the City’s Twitter account at https://twitter.com/CitySalisburyNC
2. Participate by Zoom link. Registration is required. Once registered you will be sent an email with a link to join the meeting: Please click this URL to register: https://bit.ly/2CipE09 Password: 038804
3. Join by phone: (312) 626-6799 or (646) 876-9923 or (346) 248-7799 Webinar ID: 897 8562 7714 Password: 038804
