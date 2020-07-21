Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander part of group seeking federal relief funds for states, cities, towns

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander is part of a group seeking federal relief for state, cities, and towns hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, July 21 at 3:00 pm ET, North Carolina leaders will discuss the cost of federal government inaction if North Carolina’s cities, towns and schools do not get $1 trillion in aid in the next coronavirus stimulus package – especially as cases rise and schools prepare to reopen.
Leaders will call on the U.S. Senate to immediately take up and pass a relief bill when they return from recess to Washington on July 20 that provides states, cities and towns unrestricted federal aid so we can beat this pandemic and reopen the economy.
According to a news release, American voters overwhelmingly approve of significant federal funding for states, cities and towns to overcome the devastating economic effects of the coronavirus on the economy and essential public services. Economists also agree that state and local aid is a smart investment and project that every dollar spent protecting public services will yield $1.70 in additional GDP. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has also called on the Senate to urgently pass state and local aid to prevent massive layoffs and cuts to vital public services.
Unless Congress passes state and local aid, public safety officers, nurses, sanitation workers, home care providers and other public service workers will be repaid for their sacrifices with pink slips.
The group includes Mayor Alexander, along with Mayor Esther Manheimer, Mayor of Asheville, Mayor Don Hardy of Kinston, Mayor Newell Clark of Lexington, and Algenon Cash, Small Business Leader, Head of the Triad Food & Beverage Coalition.
