Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander part of group seeking federal relief funds for states, cities, towns

According to a news release, American voters overwhelmingly approve of significant federal funding for states, cities and towns to overcome the devastating economic effects of the coronavirus on the economy and essential public services. Economists also agree that state and local aid is a smart investment and project that every dollar spent protecting public services will yield $1.70 in additional GDP. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has also called on the Senate to urgently pass state and local aid to prevent massive layoffs and cuts to vital public services.