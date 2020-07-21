Rowan Chamber to kick off SUPER Heroes campaign

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce will kick off its 2020 Total Resource Campaign on Mon., August 10, 5 p.m. in a virtual format featuring a “Local SUPER Heroes” campaign theme.
“This year’s Campaign will feature our Local Super Heroes who have helped us through the COVID-19 crisis the past few months,” said Bob Honeycutt (F & M Bank), Chair-elect and Campaign Chair. He continued, “There are many people who have gone above and beyond to serve our community and we want to honor and recognize them. Team Captains will be dressed as their favorite Super Hero and highlight others who have provided exemplary leadership.”
Honeycutt has selected a great group of Team Captains: Alisha Byrd-Clark (Gemstones); Eric Hake (Catawba College); Jim Mitchell (Novant Health Rowan Medical Center); Elia Gegorek (Gegorek & Associates Realty LLC/ Minority Business Council); Donna Groce (Trinity Oaks); Ken Ingle (Rowan-Cabarrus Community College); Joyce Caron-Mercier (Joanie’s Team); Taylor Shrive (AllState); and, Pete Teague (Livingstone College).
After the kick-off, all campaign volunteers will participate in sales training sessions to learn about new benefits and services. The Sales Training sessions are Tues., August 11, 4:00-5:00 p.m. or Wed., August 12, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Both sessions will be held virtually.
The campaign runs through Sept. 18 with prizes being awarded at the Chamber’s Sept. 21 Board Meeting. The goals are: 50 new members; 90% retention of first year renewals; 10% Tiered Benefit Members for 2021 investments; and, $5,000 in non-dues revenue. Each team captain has recruited 10 team members to assist them. Great prizes will be awarded for all the volunteers participating. The top producer will win a “Home Town Heroes” package valued at over $2,500. In addition, there are some special perks for all new members who join during the campaign.
The Rowan Chamber’s mixer and campaign kick-off is free and open to members and interested business people who are thinking about joining the Chamber. Door prizes will be awarded using a random number drawing from all registered participants. Please register for the Zoom at rowanchamber.com and you will be sent the participant link. For more information contact the Rowan Chamber at (704) 633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com
