4 Reds kneel during playing of national anthem

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Four Cincinnati Reds players knelt during the playing of the national anthem Tuesday night prior to the first of two exhibition games against the Detroit Tigers.
Joey Votto, Amir Garrett, Phillip Ervin and Alex Blandino knelt as the team formed a row along the first-base line at Great American Ball Park.
According to our media partners at The Enquirer, Manager David Bell stood alongside the players taking a knee.
The Enquirer also reports Mike Moustakas had his hand on Ervin’s shoulder, Cody Reed had his hand on Ervin’s shoulder and Sal Romano had his hand on Blandino’s back.
The gestures were made in apparent support of the Black Lives Matter movement, for which Amir Garrett has been an outspoken advocate on Twitter.
Garrett wrote on June 30: “As an athlete we have a platform. We have a voice that a lot of others don’t. And at this time I will use my voice. I will use my platform in sports to bring awareness to what is wrong with our country. If I were to just sit back and continue to just ‘play’ I’d be apart of the problem. I want to be part of the solution. And again I say this loud. You don’t get to love me as an athlete and hate me as a person for what I believe in. Let’s seek change together to make this world a better place.”
Votto penned an op-ed in The Enquirer in June titled ‘My Awakening.' He wrote: “Only now am I just beginning to hear. I am awakening to their pain, and my ignorance. No longer will I be silent.”
Votto signed the piece “#BlackLivesMatter”
The Reds season begins June 24 against the Tigers at Great American Ball Park.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.