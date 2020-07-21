Progress on Irish Buffalo Creek Greenway continues in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Progress on the first phase of the Irish Buffalo Creek Greenway continues. This first phase is 2.7 miles and will run along a utility easement from Orphanage Road to Rogers Lake Road.
The greenway will be ten feet wide and paved. Due to rainy weather in the Spring, it is now expected to be completed this Fall.
The public will be able to access the greenway at three locations: Oakwood Avenue (across from the Lantern Green and Stonewyck neighborhood), Vietnam Veterans Park and Rogers Lake Road. Vehicle parking will only be available at Vietnam Veterans Park. The neighborhoods of Newman Manor and Kellswater Bridge will be able to easily access the greenway.
Future phases include Rogers Lake Road to NC 3 (Safrit Park) and from NC 3 to Bakers Creek Park and Greenway. When additional phases of the greenway are finished, the Irish Buffalo Creek Greenway will total 7.5 miles, eventually cross under I-85 and connect to Concord's greenway system, and provide connectivity to downtown Kannapolis. This greenway is also a key component of the Carolina Thread Trail, a 15-county initiative to provide greenway connectivity to key attractions, destinations, and population centers in the Charlotte region.
Greenways were the most requested recreational amenity for residents of Kannapolis when surveyed for the Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.