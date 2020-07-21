Person killed, another injured in reported shooting near west Charlotte apartments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another person was injured in a reported shooting in west Charlotte Tuesday, according to emergency officials.
The incident happened on West Boulevard near an apartment complex in the area. Sandhurst and 1701 Cityview apartments are located nearby.
Mecklenburg EMS says one person was pronounced dead by Medic Paramedics.
Another person was treated for life-threatening injuries and taken to the hospital.
CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation at the scene.
No names have been released. There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any possible suspects or arrests.
This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other details.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.