Person fatally shot near shopping center in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was fatally shot in north Charlotte Tuesday evening, prompting a homicide investigation.
The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on the 2800 block of W. Sugar Creek Road. This is near the Crossroads Shopping Center and the intersection with Mallard Creek Road.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed they were investigating, but did not offer further details.
The victim’s name has not been released and there is no word on what may have led to the shooting.
Just hours earier, a person was killed and another person was injured in a reported shooting near an apartment complex in west Charlotte.
Anyone with further information about either of the incidents should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
