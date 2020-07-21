Panthers sign rookies Gross-Matos, Pride to contracts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have signed second-round draft pick Yetur Gross-Matos and fourth-round selection Tony Pride Jr. to rookie contracts. The agents for both players announced the signings on Twitter.
The signings come on the same day when rookies reported to the team’s stadium for coronavirus testing in preparation for training camp.
Gross-Matos is a defensive end from Penn State, while Pride played cornerback for Notre Dame.
