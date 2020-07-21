More than $150,000 in tee shirts stolen from Rowan storage building

More than $150,000 in tee shirts stolen from Rowan storage building
The shirts were being kept in storage units in a former textile plant on S, Main Street. (Source: David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant | July 21, 2020 at 10:35 AM EDT - Updated July 21 at 10:35 AM

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office say someone made off with more than $150,000 worth of screen-printed tee shirts from a storage facility.

The theft was reported on Friday, but may have taken place any time over the last few weeks.

Deputies say that Royce Apparel was storing cases of new tee shirts in storage units on the property of what used to be a textile plant in the 5000 block of South Main Street.

The owner told deputies that at least $150,000 worth of shirts were taken. They were described a tee shirts that featured emblems, logos, and writing depicting various states.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.