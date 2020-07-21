More than 19,000 coronavirus cases in Mecklenburg Co., 194 deaths

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 19,000 Mecklenburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to local health officials.
As of Wednesday, the county has reported 19,439 laboratory-confirmed cases, with 194 deaths.
Officials released new data about coronavirus cases in the county. To get detailed maps and graphics showing information concerning Mecklenburg County coronavirus cases, click here.
About three in four reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.
County leaders released the following information regarding COVID-19 in Mecklenburg:
- About 3 in 10 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults.
- About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.
- Nearly half of cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.
- During the past week, an average of 197 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall this represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.
- During the past week, an average of 10.1 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. This represents a slight decrease over the last 14 days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health, Novant Health, and CVS Health when available.
- Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 3 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 24 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59.
- All deaths, except three, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses.
- More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak.
- More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.
- Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14 days.
People must wear face coverings when in public places, indoors or outdoors, where physical distancing of 6 feet from other people who aren’t in the same household isn’t possible.
The full executive order can be found here.
The state reported 33 total active outbreaks in congregate living settings, as well as two active clusters in child care and school settings.
Total Active COVID-19 Outbreaks and Clusters (as of July 28, 2020)
- Accordius Health 5939 Reddman Road., Charlotte, NC 28212
- Accordius-Midwood 2727 Shamrock Dr, Charlotte, NC 28205
- Asbury/Aldersgate 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
- Bon Rea Group Home 3747 Bon Rea Drive, Charlotte, NC, 28266
- Brookdale Charlotte East 6053 Wilora Lake Rd, Charlotte, NC 28212
- Brookdale South Charlotte Rea Road 5515 Rea Rd, Charlotte NC 28226
- Brookdale South Park 5326 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209
- Browne Group Home 8205 Browne Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
- Charlotte Health and Rehab 1735 Toddville, Charlotte, NC 28214
- Charlotte Square 5820 Carmel Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226
- Clear Creek Nursing and Rehab 10506 Clear Crk Com. Dr, Mint Hill, NC 28227
- Elmcroft Assisted Living 7745 Little Ave, Charlotte, NC 28226
- Freedom House 5911 Freedom Drive Charlotte NC 28241
- Harrisburg Road Group Home 6620 Harrisburg Rd Charlotte, NC 28227
- Heaven’s Angels Childcare 2606 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205
- Huntersville Oaks 10219 Verhoeff Dr., Huntersville 28078
- Huntersville Health and Rehab 13835 Boren St, Huntersville, NC 28078
- Hunter Woods Nursing Home and Rehab 620 Tom Hunter Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
- Kindercare 1700 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207
- Leaves Group Home 7106 Leaves Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
- Mallard Group Home 6119 Mallard Drive, Charlotte, NC 28227
- Mecklenburg County Detention Center
- Mecklenburg Health and Rehab 2415 Sandy Porter Rd, Charlotte, NC 28273
- Miller Group Home 8812 Nations Fd Road, Charlotte, NC 28217
- Olde Knox Commons 13825 Hunton Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078
- Peak Resources 3223 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205
- Royal Park 2700 Royal Cmns. Ln, Matthews, 28105
- Sardis Oaks 5151 Sardis Oaks, Charlotte, NC 28270
- Sharon Towers 5100 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210
- Southminster 8919 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210
- Sunrise on Providence LTCF 5114 Providence Rd. Charlotte, NC 28226
- University Place Nurse & Rehab 9200 Glenwater Drive Charlotte, NC 28262
- White Oak 4009 Craig Ave., Charlotte, NC 28211
- Williams Place independent Living 825 Peninsula Drive, Davidson, NC 28036
- Woodbridge Road Group Home 5901 Woodbridge Road; Charlotte, NC 28227
Health leaders also warned of scams circulating, warning that anyone who calls with the county will “never” try to sell you anything. County officials will often start off by verifying personal information. If residents are unsure whether the caller is legitimate, residents may call to verify by dialing 980-314-9400 and choosing option 3.
