Man gets nearly 6 years in prison for shooting at mom, child near Charlotte elementary school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for shooting at a mother and a child near an elementary school in Charlotte in 2018.
U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney handed down a 68-month sentence Monday afternoon to Delmond Dmonta Cunningham for a firearms offense.
In addition to the prison term imposed, Cunningham was also ordered to serve three years under court supervision.
According to court documents and the sentencing hearing, the incident happened on Aug. 30, 2018, around 7:30 a.m.
CMPD officers responded to a call regarding shots being fired near Villa Heights Elementary School in Charlotte.
Court records show Cunningham, fired two shots at his ex-girlfriend and a relative, while they were in their vehicle dropping off the victim’s daughter at school.
According to court documents, Cunningham followed the victim throughout the school parking lot, and once the victim left the parking lot, Cunningham pointed a gun out of his car window and fired two shots at the victim’s car.
After the shots were fired, Cunningham fled the scene.
Court records show Cunningham has a history of domestic violence, and that, at the time of the incident, the victim had obtained a restraining order against him.
Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement determined that two .45 caliber shell casings were found in the school parking lot, which were later matched up with a stolen .45 caliber pistol found in Cunningham’s possession at the time of his arrest.
One of the rounds fired penetrated a bedroom of a nearby house.
Cunningham has a prior felony conviction and is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
On April 23, 2019, Cunningham pleaded guilty to possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.
At Monday’s sentencing hearing, the judge varied upward and imposed on Cunningham a sentence above the statutory guidelines.
At the sentencing hearing, in discussing the nature and circumstances of the offense, Judge Whitney described the defendant’s actions as “extraordinarily reckless” and noted that, luckily, “the round that went into another house did not hurt anyone.”
Cunningham is currently in custody and will be transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons upon the designation of a federal facility.
The investigation was handled by the ATF and CMPD. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Robert Gleason of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte.
