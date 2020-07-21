Hoping for a break Wednesday from the storms.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With any luck, we will get a break from the numerous and intense thunderstorms that we saw develop on Tuesday, however, be careful what you wish for.
Because without any cooling storms that gives the brutal heat more room to work with on Wednesday.
Yet again highs will surge into the mid 90s with plenty of humidity along for the ride.
With that in mind, a heat advisory is once again being posted Wednesday for the Greater Charlotte Area and all counties east of I-77 for heat index values reaching at least 105°.
This can become very dangerous in a short period of time for anyone outdoors at work or play! Please limit your exposure!
Storms will likely ramp up again Thursday and Friday, but early indications are they’ll back off again over the weekend.
Don’t expect the same from the heat though.
Stay safe!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
