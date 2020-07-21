Former CMPD chief Kerr Putney joins CPI Security as consultant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former Charlotte police chief Kerr Putney will be joining CPI Security as a community and government relations consultant.
CPI Security made the announcement Tuesday.
Putney recently retired from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and will work directly with CEO Ken Gill.
The former police chief will be responsible for community engagement and strategic investment aimed at improving opportunities for success for underserved youth,
“At CPI, our commitment extends beyond providing solutions that keep people safe,” explains Ken Gill, CEO and founder of CPI Security. “We want to improve our approach to engagement, volunteerism, mentorship and investments that align with our organization’s core values and priorities and we feel Kerr is the perfect leader for this initiative.”
During his tenure as Police Chief, Putney created and improved initiatives to provide underserved youth opportunities for life skills development and employment, including Youth Diversion Programs, Envison Academy and internship programs.
“I have always been impressed with CPI’s commitment to the underserved in our community,” explains Putney. “I’m thrilled to have found a role in which I can continue to protect people and make a real difference to provide access and opportunities in all of the communities CPI serves.”
