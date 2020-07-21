Extreme heat, thunderstorms to return Tuesday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another warm and muggy start precedes another afternoon of extreme heat and potential for strong storms across the WBTV viewing area. For the second day in a row, a Heat Advisory has been issued for Mecklenburg County and surrounding counties as heat indices are set to reach or surpass the 105° mark.
The advisory is effect from noon until 8 p.m., so to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, especially during the advisory period.
Meanwhile, high temperatures will sky rocket into the mid 90s across the Piedmont with mid 80s expected in the higher elevations. Cloud cover will quickly filter sunshine over the Mountains before showers and thunderstorms develop.
Today's round of disruptive weather will likely start developing just before midday. These potentially strong to severe storms will slowly move southeast through the Foothills and then into Piedmont during the late afternoon period. Storm cells producing damaging wind, heavy downpours and small hail will be the exception rather than the rule.
Drier conditions will take back over shortly before or after sunset for the area. Overnight lows will dip into the 70s in and around Charlotte with lows falling into the mid to upper 60s in the Mountains.
Over the next three days, high temperatures will attempt to peel back a touch into the lower 90s as ample cloud cover and wet weather take center stage. Keep your umbrella on standby! Elevated rain and storms chances between 50-70% are in the forecast through the rest of the workweek before chances dropping back down to 30-40% range this weekend.
- First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
