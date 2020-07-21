Ex-Justice Department lawyer will lead Elijah McClain probe

In this July 3, 2020 file photo, a memorial site across the street from where Elijah McClain was stopped by Aurora, Colo., Police Department officers stands along Interstate 225 before a news conference in Aurora, Colo. The local investigation in connection with the death of the 23-year-old Black man who died after police stopped him on the street in suburban Denver last year will be led by a former Justice Department lawyer who oversaw its investigation of police in Ferguson, Missouri, following the death of Michael Brown in 2014. (Source: AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)