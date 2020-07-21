Driver killed in Lincoln County crash

July 21, 2020 at 9:24 AM EDT - Updated July 21 at 9:24 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lincoln County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:10 a.m. on NC 150, west of Old Lincolnton Crouse Road. Troopers say 22-year-old Nicholas Logan Hall drove a pickup truck off the road, overcorrected, traveled down and embankment and overturned. Troopers say Hall, who was not wearing a seat belt, died from his injuries.

The road was closed for around 2 hours as officers investigated.

No other vehicles were involved.

