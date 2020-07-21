Death investigation underway by Salisbury Police after father and son found deceased in car

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Foul play is not suspected at this point, but Salisbury Police are conducting a death investigation after a father and his adult son were found deceased in their car.
The discovery was made at a home on Rachel Lane in Salisbury on Monday night. Police say William McArthur Young, 63, and his son, WIlliam McArthur Young, Jr., were found in the car backed into the driveway at their home.
William Young was known to have health issues. His son was said to be suffering from a developmental disability. Police say it is possible that the father passed away and that the son was not able to get out of the car and may have died from the heat.
Investigators are waiting for autopsies to be performed by the North Carolina State Medical Examiner’s Office.
