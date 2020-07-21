CMPD offers help with RNC planning in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP/WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they’re talking with law enforcement in Jacksonville about preparations for the Republican National Convention.
Jacksonville leaders held a press conference Tuesday regarding plans for the convention.
Undersheriff Pat Ivey with Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says JSO has been in contact with CMPD, sharing plans and strategies about hosting the RNC safely. Ivey says they are in discussion about sharing resources between the two departments but wouldn’t go into detail.
“So, in reference to Charlotte, yes we had conversation with them early on when it was talked about the RNC,” Ivey said. “We actually shared plans back and forth.”
There’s still no word on whether CMPD will send officers to Jacksonville to help with the convention.
The Republican National Committee is sharply restricting attendance on three of the four nights of its convention in Jacksonville, Florida, next month as coronavirus cases are spiking in the state.
RNC chair Ronna McDaniel says only the roughly 2,500 regular delegates to the convention will be permitted to attend the opening three nights. Delegates, their guests and alternate delegates will be permitted to attend the final night, Aug. 27, when President Donald Trump is set to deliver his acceptance speech.
The GOP moved the convention from Charlotte, North Carolina, after Charlotte officials ruled out a full-capacity crowd because of the pandemic.
During preparation discussions Tuesday, Jacksonville leaders issued reassurance that crimes such as homicides in the city would get the same amount of attention during the RNC as they would otherwise. Leaders said they have a “solid” plan and are “well aware” of the homicide rate.
