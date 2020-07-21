Charlotte’s Festival in the Park canceled amid COVID-19 health crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte’s Festival in the Park event is canceled this year due to concerns over the coronavirus. Festival organizers made the cancellation announcement Tuesday for the event, which was set to take place September 25 through September 27 at Freedom Park in Charlotte’s Dilworth area.
“While we regret the circumstances, we believe this is the best decision as our community continues to navigate an unprecedented health crisis,” said Mark Boone, president of the Festival’s board of directors. “We look forward to inviting everyone back to Freedom Park for Charlotte’s long-standing community celebration of visual and performing artists in September 2021.”
The cancellation decision was made following several months of conversations with participating artists and event partners. Festival in the Park typically features more than 175 visual artists, musical performances, amusement rides and food vendors. More than 125,000 people attend the three-day festival each year.
Event organizers plan to hold the next Festival in the Park in 2021.
Festival in the Park was founded in 1964. This year’s cancellation marks the second ever for the festival, coming behind the first cancellation in 1994 for renovations.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.