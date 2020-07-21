Charlotte officer among several seriously injured in northwest Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was one of several people seriously injured in a crash in northwest Charlotte Tuesday morning.
The crash happened around 3 a.m. off Freedom Drive near Toddville Road.
According to an officer, a vehicle was traveling down the wrong side of the road when the crash happened and impairment is suspected.
CMPD says three people were taken to the hospital with injuries. The CMPD officer and the driver of a Hyundai involved have serious injuries. A female who was in the passenger seat of the Hyundai has life-threatening injuries, officials say.
