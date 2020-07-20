Silver Alert issued for endangered woman in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A 71-year-old woman has been reported missing in Concord and there is some concern for her safety.
Carol Angel Hogue, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen on Ferncliff Drive NW in Concord. A Silver Alert was issued for Hogue Monday.
Concord police describe Hogue as being 5′3″ and 105 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white and blue short-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.
Hogue drives a silver 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser with NC license plate HJX-4368.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.
