Severe storms packing heavy rain, winds and hail roll through WBTV viewing area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A severe thunderstorm with 60 mph winds and penny-sized hail was rolling through the WBTV viewing area Monday.
These storms have the potential of packing damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall.
The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Mecklenburg County, Gaston County, York County, Chester County and Union County.
NWS officials say the severe thunderstorm was moving northeast at 5 mph, packing 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail.
Residents should be aware and expect damage to trees and power lines.
The Conover Fire Department tweeted that they were responding to a tree down on a structure on Herman Sipe Road. SW, Residents were advised to use caution in the area and yield to all responding units.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.