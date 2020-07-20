Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education meeting Monday on reopening, other items

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury School Board is holding its first meeting since Governor Cooper outlined the state’s plan for reopening schools. Individual school districts, like Rowan-Salisbury, have more specific plans that follow the state plans.
For many parents, there have been questions over which option is better; send your child back to school in a classroom with other students, or sign up for the Virtual Academy like more than 2000 students already have done. Registration for the Virtual Academy closed on Friday.
For those who want to be back in class, students will go two days per week, and learn virtually the other three days. Classrooms will be arranged to allow for social distancing, and masks must be worn.
Wednesdays will be set aside for what the school system calls a “universal cleaning” of rooms and facilities.
Students are divided into two groups (Group A & Group B). The district is examining splitting students by last name for Group A and Group B. Accommodations will be made for families with children in different grade spans, students with special needs, or issues related to work schedules. The system anticipates sharing the groupings by Wednesday, July 22.
For those choosing the Virtual Academy, there is a K-8 academy and a high school virtual academy. They are treated was separate schools, each with its own principal and staff.
All students will be provided with an iPad for the 2020-2021 school year.
One of the things the school board will deal with during Monday’s meeting is whether students will need uniforms if they’re coming two days a week.
The system is also developing partnerships with local churches and community organizations to provide childcare options for those choosing the in-person instruction option.
For more information on reopening: https://www.rssed.org/families/get-started/back-to-school
Click here to attend the zoom meeting: https://rssed.zoom.us/j/92010540497
Webinar ID: 920 1054 0497
