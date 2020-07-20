Police: Man charged after violent assault on ex-girlfriend

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was the victim of a violent assault at the hands of her ex-boyfriend according to a report at the Salisbury Police Department.
On Saturday, police were called to Zion Hills Apartments on Standish Street. A woman there said she had been assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.
Police say Marcus Dontriel Chambers, 28, broke into the apartment. He pointed a gun at the woman, threatened to shoot her, and broke her phone. Chambers grabbed the woman by the hair and dragged her out of bed.
Police found a gun at the apartment. They also found a small amount of marijuana and crystal methamphetamine that Chambers possessed. Bullets were also found in the car Chambers was driving.
Police determined that the car, a 2015 Dodge Charger, had been stolen.
Chambers was charged with assault on a female, communicating threats, breaking and entering for the purpose of terrorizing, possession of stolen goods, drug possession, and possession of a weapon by a felon. Bond was set at $51,500.
Chambers had a court appearance scheduled for Monday morning.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.