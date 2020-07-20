One killed, two others injured in 3-vehicle crash on Independence Blvd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed and two other people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in east Charlotte Saturday.
The wreck happened around 11:05 p.m. on the 8200 block of Independence Boulevard. Investigators say it appears a Lexus, reportedly being driven by 39-year-old Eric Charles McCants II, was “driving recklessly on outbound East Independence Boulevard by erratically changing lanes and speeding.”
Police say the Lexus crossed the grass median into oncoming traffic, struck a Buick Enclave then hit a Nissan Altima head-on.
McCants was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people in the Nissan were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their current condition has not been released.
Investigators say an open container of alcohol was found in the Lexus, and that excessive speed was a contributing factor to this crash. Impairment is suspected.
The investigation into the collision is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the case is asked to call Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
