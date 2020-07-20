Novant Health screening center locations/hours this week

Novant Health (Source: Novant)
July 20, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT - Updated July 20 at 3:15 PM

(WBTV) - Novant Health will be hosting COVID-19 screening and testing in Charlotte this week.

Here is where you can get tested:

SCREENING CENTERS

Our mobile health unit will be in: East Charlotte 5501 Executive Center Drive

Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to noon

We also have screening centers located in:

Matthews 3330 Siskey Pkwy

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 8 a.m. to noon

Huntersville 16525 Holly Crest Ln. #120

Tuesday & Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon

While no appointments or referrals are necessary, as a reminder, we ask anyone who would like to be tested for COVID-19 to first take our online assessment at NovantHealth.org/coronavirus, call our 24/7 helpline at 877-9NOVANT or speak with their provider to determine the best course of action. We will help direct them to the best location for testing, as clinically necessary.   

RESPIRATORY ASSESSMENT CENTER

Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic

3149 Freedom Dr. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to noon

WEEKEND & EVENING SCREENING

Some Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care locations are also open for screenings with online check-in, including evenings and weekends.

Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Harrisburg 9950 Rocky River Road

Quail Hollow 8450 Park Road

Waverly 11840 Southmore Drive

