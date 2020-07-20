Novant Health screening center locations/hours this week

(WBTV) - Novant Health will be hosting COVID-19 screening and testing in Charlotte this week.
Here is where you can get tested:
SCREENING CENTERS
Our mobile health unit will be in: East Charlotte 5501 Executive Center Drive
Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to noon
We also have screening centers located in:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 8 a.m. to noon
Tuesday & Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon
While no appointments or referrals are necessary, as a reminder, we ask anyone who would like to be tested for COVID-19 to first take our online assessment at NovantHealth.org/coronavirus, call our 24/7 helpline at 877-9NOVANT or speak with their provider to determine the best course of action. We will help direct them to the best location for testing, as clinically necessary.
RESPIRATORY ASSESSMENT CENTER
3149 Freedom Dr. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to noon
WEEKEND & EVENING SCREENING
Some Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care locations are also open for screenings with online check-in, including evenings and weekends.
Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
