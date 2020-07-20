New principal named at Ardrey Kell High School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Jamie Brooks has been named the new principal at Ardrey Kell High School. Her first day as the Ardrey Kell principal will be Wednesday, July 22.
Brooks was selected after a process that involved gathering community input to develop the principal profile for Ardrey Kell.
During the principal selection process, the Southwest Learning Community hosted seven profile sessions to gain insights and input from Ardrey Kell staff members, students and parent organization representatives.
Brooks has been at CMS since 1994, and has been the principal at Community House Middle since 2008.
She was an assistant principal at Ardrey Kell from 2007 to 2008 and at Mint Hill Middle from 2003 to 2007.
Brooks was also a teacher at Carmel Middle from 1994 to 2000.
“Ms. Brooks has demonstrated exceptional leadership during her time in CMS. We would like to thank the Ardrey Kell High School community for partnering with our learning community team in developing the principal profile. She demonstrates the characteristics and attributes they were looking for in their next leader,” Superintendent Earnest Winston said.
Brooks earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from The University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Va., and a master’s degree in educational administration and supervision from Winthrop University, Rock Hill, S.C.
Former Ardrey Kell principal David Switzer was reassigned on July 8 following accusations tied to racism. That decision came less than a month after the school system suspended Switzer with pay while they investigated his actions.
Switzer accepted a position as Executive Director of Continuous Improvement and Logistics at CMS, effective immediately.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.