Mecklenburg County Sheriff to discuss response to jail support

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Protesters gathered outside of the Mecklenburg County Jail Monday afternoon.
Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden is hosting a press conference at 5 p.m. in regards to jail support protests.
According to jail support protesters, a non-jail support volunteer was arrested. Jail support protesters support people being released from jail.
Protesters said about 30 deputies barricaded the group of jail supporters.
“It reminded me of June 17 when over 40 of our folks were arrested,” said Ash Williams.
On June 17, deputies arrested more than 40 people over a jail support setup outside the Mecklenburg County Jail in Charlotte.
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies had 4th Street blocked off after a group offering support for arrested protesters outside of the jail were told to leave.
WBTV learned that deputies arrested 43 people during the jail support sit-in. Immediately after this happened, community members wanted to know why these people were arrested.
“We didn’t do anything,” one community member said. “We’re peaceful.”
Charlotte Uprising tweeted that the sheriff was “trying to close our jail support program down.”
