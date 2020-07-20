Man charged with murder, robbery in Charlotte fatal shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged a man with murder in the fatal shooting of another man in Charlotte.
CMPD detectives have charged 19-year-old Donovan James with the murder of 21-year-old Delvin Teah.
On Sunday July 12, around 6 p.m., police said they responded to a call on Margie Ann Lane in northeast Charlotte.
Teah was found with an apparent gunshot wound inside of a vehicle that had struck a tree in the parking lot of the Robinsdale Apartments.
It was the third Charlotte homicide of a deadly weekend of July 11-12.
Homicide unit detectives identified James as a suspect in this case. On Monday, James surrendered himself to detectives at the Law Enforcement Center.
James was charged with murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. James was then transferred into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Jail.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
