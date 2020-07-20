Kanye West misses deadline, will not appear on the November ballot in S.C.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Voters will not see the name of Rapper Kanye West, who held his first campaign event in South Carolina on Sunday, on the ballot in November, state election officials confirmed.
West failed to file a petition in time to appear on the ballot, South Carolina State Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said.
“The deadline has passed for any candidate to submit a petition for the Nov. 3, 2020, General Election,” Whitmire said. “Kanye West did not submit a petition.”
Kanye West took the stage wearing what appeared to be a tactical vest and the numbers 2020 cut and painted into his hair.
West’s first rally to kick off his presidential campaign included more emotion and rambling than it did information about his strategy to win over voters in the Palmetto State. He broke into tears at one point as he talked about his initial desire for his wife to abort their daughter.
“She said she was pregnant, and for one month and two months we talked about her not having this child and she had the pills in her hand.”
He said a message from God changed his mind.
Kanye admitted during his speech that he didn’t care if he won the presidency or not.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.