‘It’s not our role’: Why York County won’t set a new coronavirus mask requirement.

Roddey listened to a mostly anti-mask-rule crowd in the public comment period Monday. Only three of 13 speakers favored a new mask rule. The rest mostly argued a mask rule infringed on personal liberty. Roddey said smoking bans, seatbelt requirements, vaccination for school attendance and other examples could have the same infringment argument against them. Emails to the county on the issue, he said, were 49 in favor of a requirement to 24 against one.