Hot and muggy conditions continue with daily storm chances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have been dealing with dangerous heat and severe storms for the afternoon hours, and we look to have a daily repeat for the week ahead.
Morning low temperatures will start off in the low to mid-70s for the Piedmont, with mid-60s for the NC mountains.
Temperatures will quickly warm during the day with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid-90s for the piedmont, and low to mid-80s for the NC mountains.
Heat indices will approach the upper 90s to around 100 degrees this week as hot temperatures combined with muggy conditions, will bring dangerous heat conditions.
Scattered thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening, with gusty winds, hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall possible. Storms may become strong to severe at times.
High temperatures look to stay in the low to mid-90s through the weekend and into early next week.
Stay safe with the heat and storms!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
