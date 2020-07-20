Heat Advisory: Monday’s afternoon heat indices to surpass 105°

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The big story in the weather department to start the week is the high heat and humidity. In fact, a Heat Advisory is effect for Charlotte-Mecklenburg and surrounding continues through 8 p.m. Monday as heat index values could climb as high as 106° this afternoon.
Keep in mind, hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
The development of patchy fog can't be ruled for a short-period of time this morning as many WBTV neighborhoods are waking up to calm winds, warm and humid conditions, and mostly clear skies.
Today’s high temperatures are set to reach to return to mid 90s across the Piedmont under mostly sunny skies before a few storms break through later in the day. The highest chance for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be over the Mountains and into the Foothills as the disruptive activity is set to develop shortly after midday before moving southeast into the Piedmont by the late afternoon period.
Today’s round of wet weather should become more isolated in nature south and east of the Charlotte Metro. Meanwhile, high temperatures in higher elevations will top out in the mid 80s before the sunsets.
Per usual, overnight lows will dip into the 70s across the Piedmont and Foothills with upper 60s expected in the Mountains by Tuesday morning.
Rain and thunderstorms chances will gradually increase through midweek. The wettest days of the appear to be Wednesday and Thursday, however, the high heat will still be of great concern as daytime highs are only expected to fall to the lower 90s during the second of half of the week and into the weekend.
Meanwhile, we are keeping our eyes on a couple of new tropical waves in the Atlantic and Caribbean waters, but they don't pose a direct threat to the Carolinas as the this point in time or in the near future.
- First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
