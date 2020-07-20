Gaston County Schools to reopen with combo of in-person, remote instruction

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gaston County School Board has voted to reopen in the fall under Plan B. This means schools will reopen with a combination of in-person and remote instruction.
The board of education vote was 8-1.
The plan is in accordance with “Plan B” that has been outlined by the state and provides for in-person instruction for students on a part-time basis.
Students will be divided into groups.
One group will attend school on Monday and Tuesday, and the other group will attend school on Thursday and Friday.
All students will engage in remote learning at home on Wednesday and on the weekdays when they are not at school.
The first day of school for students in Gaston County is Monday, August 17.
Officials say parents and families will be receiving specific information from their school soon about the reopening of schools.
Parents who want their child in full-time remote learning will have that option through the Gaston Virtual Academy.
The Gaston Virtual Academy provides structured online learning that is personalized and allows for a flexible schedule. Students are guided through the lessons, assignments, etc. by local teachers who are trained to teach in an online setting. Applications for the Virtual Academy will remain open through the 2020 summer. Click here to apply.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.