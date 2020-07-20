Defendants in Ahmaud Arbery case plead not guilty to all charges

“I’m sure he would like to move this case to a different time and place, maybe when America was great in his mind. George Floyd is an individual who suffered from police brutality. He’s not a party to this case, wearing his name on my face, on my face mask, is no way a political statement. It’s a distraction from the really serious nature of his defendant’s...er his client’s actions which was the murder of Ahmaud Arbery,” Merit said.