Couple celebrates 52nd wedding anniversary at Atrium Health with vow renewal

CLEVELAND, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina couple married for 52 years spent their anniversary renewing their vows in the presence of medical staff.
It may not have been the way the pair planned to celebrate their wedding anniversary, but it will be one to remember.
Paul Toney was in rehab after suffering from a stroke. He had been treated at Atrium Health Cleveland and was undergoing therapy at Carolinas Rehabilitation.
Toney’s wife visited and observed the therapy sessions to learn how to practice the techniques at home in the future. She soon realized her husband would still be in rehab on their 52nd wedding anniversary, so the wife decided to celebrate the special day with a vow renewal.
“On the day of their anniversary, his wife surprised Paul by showing up to his therapy session in a wedding gown, and with the help of inpatient therapy and nursing teammates, Rev. Terri Vilagos was able to preside over the couple as they renewed their vows,” Atrium Health posted.
Toney was recently discharged and the couple is now celebrating at home. “Here’s to many more years together!” Atrium posted.
Atrium says Toney’s wife, a caregiver, was allowed by the Care Team under the direction of a physical to visit for scheduled training in order to enable a safe discharge.
