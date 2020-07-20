Couple celebrates 52nd wedding anniversary at Atrium Health with vow renewal

View this post on Instagram

We all need a sweet story right now! 💕 Paul Toney was in rehab at Carolinas Rehabilitation due to a stroke he suffered from earlier in the year, receiving treatment at Atrium Health Cleveland. His wife would often observe his therapy sessions to learn how to practice these techniques at home ahead of his discharge. When his wife realized Paul would still be in rehab on their 52nd wedding anniversary, she came up with a fun way to commemorate the day. A vow renewal!⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ On the day of their anniversary, his wife surprised Paul by showing up to his therapy session in a wedding gown, and with the help of inpatient therapy and nursing teammates, Rev. Terri Vilagos was able to preside over the couple as they renewed their vows. Paul was recently discharged and the happy couple are still celebrating at home. Here’s to many more years together!⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣* Per infection prevention, caregivers, like Pauls’ wife, are allowed by the Care Team under the direction of the physician to visit for scheduled training in order to enable a safe discharge. Many of our patients are not physically or functionally independent at discharge so a caregiver is necessary to enable a safe discharge.