Could Charlotte Knights host 30 Toronto Blue Jays’ MLB home games in 2020? Maybe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - The Charlotte Knights and Toronto Blue Jays have spoken about Toronto playing some regular-season home games in Charlotte this season.
The Knights released a statement about the situation Monday afternoon, saying: “The Toronto Blue Jays organization is aware that Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights, could become available for games should the need arise. There have been no further communications between the two parties since early last week.”
Other possibilities for Toronto reportedly include Buffalo, home of the Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate, as well as Dunedin, Fla., where the team holds spring training. Sharing a major-league park with another team, such as the Pittsburgh Pirates, has also been reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette as a possibility for the Blue Jays. Charlotte’s would be a contender because Truist Field -- which changed its name last month from BB&T Ballpark -- is widely viewed as one of the finest minor-league parks in the country.
The Blue Jays were told Saturday that Canada’s federal government had denied their request to play the team’s home games in 2020 in Toronto. Marco Mendicino, Canada’s immigration minister, told The Associated Press that frequent travel back and forth from the U.S., where COVID-19 cases are spiking in many states, was the primary issue.
While the NBA and the NHL are holding their playoffs in hub cities — Toronto is actually one of the hosts for NHL playoff games — Major League Baseball plans to play its 60-game, pandemic-shortened regular season in MLB teams’ home ballparks.
But no spectators are allowed to any of those games, so any potential Blue Jays’ contests in Charlotte — and there could be as many as 30 — would not be open to fans.
The other 29 MLB teams are all located in the U.S. and will host games as usual when the season begins July 23rd. Toronto is scheduled to open its season on the road at Tampa Bay July 24th and to host its first home game on July 29th.
According to an AP report, MLB was asking for exemption to the current requirement that anyone entering Canada for non-essential reasons must self-isolate for 14 days. The U.S.-Canada border also remains closed to non-essential travel until at least Aug. 21.
The Blue Jays went 67-95 in 2019, but do have several intriguing young prospects. A decision from the Blue Jays as to where Toronto will play its 2020 home games is expected soon.