Could Charlotte Knights host 30 Toronto Blue Jays’ MLB home games in 2020? Maybe

Other possibilities for Toronto reportedly include Buffalo, home of the Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate, as well as Dunedin, Fla., where the team holds spring training. Sharing a major-league park with another team, such as the Pittsburgh Pirates, has also been reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette as a possibility for the Blue Jays. Charlotte’s would be a contender because Truist Field -- which changed its name last month from BB&T Ballpark -- is widely viewed as one of the finest minor-league parks in the country.